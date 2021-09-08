Hills resident vied for city manager position
Among the applicants who hoped to succeed retiring Los Altos Hills city manager Carl Cahill was one of his most vocal critics. Hills resident Robert Sandor applied for the job Aug. 9, according to a letter he sent Gary Phillips of recruiting firm Bob Murray & Associates. The city council met in private last week to discuss job candidates, and an email from Sandor was included as part of the meeting’s supplemental materials.www.losaltosonline.com
