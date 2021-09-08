US Dollar Index Soars As Signs Of Global Slowdown Emerge
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices tumbled in the overnight session, ending a remarkable bull run that pushed BTC above $52,000. The decline happened after El Salvador bought Bitcoin worth more than $20 million making it the first country to do so. It has also installed about 200 Bitcoin ATMs in the country. Therefore, the sell-off likely happened as investors sold the news. The currencies also declined after the sudden jump of the US dollar. The dollar index rose by 0.40%, the biggest daily increase in more than a month.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0