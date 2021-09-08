CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

CITY OF OMAHA PUBLIC NOTICES 9/8/21

 4 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Omaha met on August 31, 2021 and passed and approved the following ordinances:. AN ORDINANCE to amend the official zoning map of the City of Omaha adopted by Section 55-65 of the Omaha Municipal Code, by changing certain boundaries of the official zoning map of the City of Omaha in accordance with Section 55-886 of the Omaha Municipal Code, to rezone property located northwest of 195th Street and H.W.S. Cleveland Boulevard from AG-Agricultural District to MU-Mixed Use District.

