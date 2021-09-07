Bobby Dale VanBuskirk

June 1, 1969 ~ August 30, 2021. Dale Nixon passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of love on Monday Aug. 30, 2021. Dale Nixon passed away peacefully in his home in the presence of love on Monday Aug. 30, 2021. He endured Glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, with courage for 15 months. Dale knew his Heavenly Father was awaiting his arrival. He is now home in the presence of God.

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO