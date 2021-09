When you think tech, you think the West Coast; San Mateo and San Francisco. However, according to the New York Times, the Dakotas and North Dakota in particular are set to be the next big tech battleground. While international news has focused on the big-ticket work going on in Silicon Valley, businesses across the Dakotas have started to flourish in the new digital investment playground. As developments and services located out of the states have shown, the digital industry is set to flourish – in a big way.