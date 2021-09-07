CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Home prices increased in East St. Louis during August 2021

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 8 days ago

The median sale price of a home sold in August 2021 in East St. Louis rose by $9,000 while total sales remained unchanged with seven homes sold, according to BlockShopper.com. In August 2021, there were seven homes sold, with a median sale price of $15,000 - a 150% increase over the $6,000 median sale price for the same period of the previous year. There were seven homes sold in East St. Louis in August 2020, as well.

