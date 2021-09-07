Spirited Flavor
Like the bourbon used to enhance its seasonings and sauces, Bourbon Barrel Foods products have a quintessential Kentucky flavor. Founded by president and CEO Matt Jamie in 2006, the Louisville-based company brews and bottles Bluegrass Soy Sauce, the only microbrewed soy sauce produced in the United States, and produces a wide selection of bourbon-infused food products. These recipes, supplied by Bourbon Barrel Foods, contain a flavorful dash of bourbon goodness and were published originally in Jamie’s cookbook Eat Your Bourbon, released in 2017.www.kentuckymonthly.com
