CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market was Valued at US$ 375.28 Mn in 2020 Owing to Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Analyses and Proactive Maintenance

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the blockchain in manufacturing market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 65.5% owing to growing focus on cost of production and energy efficiency along with convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) around the world. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 375.28 Mn in 2020.

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Manufacturing Industry#Market Value#Proactive Maintenance#Ami#Ibm Corporation#Unido#Identity#The Highest Market Share#Kpmg Huazhen Llp#Kpmg Origins#Aws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
IBM
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Reputational Risk Management Advisory Market is expected to grow at CAGR 12.4% by 2029 owing to rising demand from large and medium organizations, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising demand from large enterprises and small & medium enterprises to gain insights regarding reputational risks is expected to drive the demand of global reputational risk management advisory market over the forecast period (2021 to 2029). Past corporate failings have been attributed to lack of accountability, strategy, clarity and transparency....
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Passport Reader Market to Grow at Promising 11.2% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

The global passport reader market reached a robust valuation of US$ 249.02 Mn in 2020. The market will exhibit strong growth, rising at 11.2% CAGR during the forecast (2021-2029) period, as the same has its applications in land borders, sea borders, and airports since the 1990s. In recent years, it has been reported that passport reader is used in border control system to assist human expertise with smart technology.
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

Shortage of semiconductor chips affecting production of goods

Shortage of semiconductors leading to delay in production. The shortage of semiconductors has affected many sectors such automobile. These companies around the world are struggling to ramp up production due to the shortage of semiconductors. All goods that require semiconductor chips have been affected by this crippling ....
Marketsatlantanews.net

Financial Service Market Is Going To Boom | AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Financial Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Financial Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Financial Service market report advocates analysis of United health Group, Agricultural Bank of China, Banks incorporated in the UK, AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China & Bank of China.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Mobile E-learning Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Dell, Citrix Systems

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Mobile E-learning Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile E-learning Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Petshoustonmirror.com

Pet Insurance Global Market 2021 : Technology, Future Trends and Opportunities 2028

The Esticast Research published a Pet Insurance Global Market study report, which has all company profile the key companies and brands, and along with that the report also included a synopsis of market trends, definition, application, and classification. The forecast period 2021-2028 is anticipated to be great for the Pet Insurance Global market, which will be the face changer for the market. There is a noteworthy rise in export, import, CAGR values, and revenue owing to a continuous surge in users.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the CRISPR gene editing market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the CRISPR gene editing market was valued at US$ 2231.72 Mn in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 19.78% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). With the rise in cases of Covid-19 and different strains of it, the adoption of CRISPR-based diagnostics is expected to boost the CRISPR gene editing market. Moreover, the Covid-19 is pandemic is anticipated to break the barriers of commercialization faced by diagnostics based on CRISPR gene editing. It is also predicted that the diagnosis of the deadly disease and its eradication might be possible because of CRISPR Gene Editing.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Neuromonitoring Devices Market was Valued at US$ 7022.33 Mn in 2020 due to Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust growth forecast for the global neuromonitoring devices market during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 6.8% as advancement in technology are rapidly leading the market towards growth. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 7022.33 Mn in 2020.
Softwareindustryglobalnews24.com

Strategy and Innovation Roadmapping Tools Software Market was Valued at US$ 248.15 Mn in 2020, Reports Absolute Market Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the strategy and innovation roadmapping tools software market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at a CAGR of 14.65% over the forecast period. Rising Need for Enhanced Forecasting Methods. Strategy and innovation...
Boston, MAbostonnews.net

Growing Demand for Biofuel to Propel Crude Tall Oil Market Forward

ResearchMoz.us has announced the addition of a report, titled "Global Crude Tall Oil (CTO) Market Insights and Forecast To 2026". The report on the Crude Tall Oil (CTO) Market offers an elaborate assessment of key growth trends and drivers, recent developments in the market, the competitive ecosystem, and opportunity and challenges analysis. Segments in the report are created by product type and application.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Angio Suites Market was Valued at US$ 1412.90 Mn in 2020 due to Growing Geriatric Population

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a strong growth forecast for the global angio suites market during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 5.9% as growing geriatric population along with technological advancements is rapidly leading the market towards growth. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 1412.90 Mn in 2020.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Teleradiology Market was Valued at US$ 3947.43 Mn in 2020 owing to Growing Adoption of Teleradiology for Timely Diagnosis

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the teleradiology market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 14.1% as an increase in the elderly population which is leading to an increase in the incidence of related diseases around the world. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 3947.43 Mn in 2020.
Medical & Biotechindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Carbon Dioxide Incubator Market to Grow at Promising 8.12% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

Global carbon dioxide incubator market was estimated to be US$ 179.03 million in 2020 and is projected to witness CAGR of 8.12% over the forecast period. Increasing demand from biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and clinical laboratories for high-performance incubation systems that meet strict cleanroom and cGMP standards is expected to assist the overall market growth over the forecast period.
Marketscuereport.com

Paramagnetic Oxygen Analyser Market 2021 with Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2026

The conclusive research analysis of the global Paramagnetic Oxygen Analyser market covers a broad spectrum of data entailing all the essential aspects of the industry with an overview of key integrates including the globally distributed market share, dimensional evaluation of the market size and volume. The market report primarily focuses on the growth derivatives and development aspects of the Paramagnetic Oxygen Analyser market. A thorough representation of market scenario in the past, present as well as future offers an absolute market survey highlighting the significant changes in the global Paramagnetic Oxygen Analyser market dynamics. The growth derivatives are put forth via a definitive forecast.
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Plasma Separation Membrane Market to Grow at Promising 20.30% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

Global plasma separation membrane market was estimated to be US$ 405 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 990.19 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period. Rising cases of infectious diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), pneumonia and tuberculosis in the developing world, and influenza and sexually transmitted diseases in the developed world draws attention regarding the need of point-of-care diagnostics. Researchers that started drawing blood from COVID-19 survivors, then isolated their plasma, the liquid part of blood that contains antibodies. And in a process called "convalescent plasma therapy," their antibodies were transferred to others, either to protect them against getting infected or to boost the immune systems of those who are already sick. However, this highly experimental therapy hasn't been proven to work against the coronavirus, but initial research out of China suggested that it helped a small group of patients recover. It's also seen some success in past infectious disease outbreaks, including in fighting the coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak. One of the very effective ways for carrying out fractionation process is the addition of alcohol to the plasma membrane pool while simultaneously cooling the pool. This process is sometimes called cold alcohol fractionation or ethanol fractionation.
Environmentindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market is expected to grow at CAGR 3.4% by 2029 owing to introduction of innovative tube-like pouches, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising focus on sustainable solutions by plastic film suppliers and converters is expected to drive the demand of flexible plastic packaging coating market. Aforementioned factors and launches of novel methods by the market participants has the aided the demand of the overall industry in the recent past and is anticipated to continue the same trend over the forecast period. Sustainability is one of the key important factors that the companies are aiming towards from both demand and supply side.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Lateral Flow Readers Market was Valued at US$ 5051.61 Mn in 2020, Owing to Growing Demand for Fluorescence Immunochromato Readers to Enhance Accuracy in Diagnosing Infectious Diseases, Reports Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the global lateral flow readers market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at a CAGR of 4.44% over the forecast period. The market is gaining more traction owing to the increase in use of fluorescence based lateral flow readers, along with smartphone applications in forensics and medical applications.
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Utility of Real-time Data Analytics in Healthcare

A Comparative look amid Centralization and Decentralization of Data and the Process. Health information and healthcare, in general, are enriched by unlimited valuable data; that is not a hidden truth anymore. Because under grassroots in nature, it is personal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy