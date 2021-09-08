Lack of C3PAO assessors jeopardizes DoD CMMC certification goal

Northrop Grumman's pair of reconfigurable CRJ testbed aircraft have been extremely busy as of late, including flying in major air combat exercises. Out of all the bizarre-looking testbed aircraft whizzing around these days, Northrop Grumman's two Bombardier CRJ-700 surrogate test platform aircraft seem to get the most attention. Whenever they show up somewhere, my DMs start filling up with "WHAT IS THIS?!" type of inquiries. It seems that their owner likes to keep tight-lipped about most of the development work that they do, but just today they put out a press release talking about some of their latest exploits, along with the great picture above showcasing the type's remarkable adaptability.