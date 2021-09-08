CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack of C3PAO assessors jeopardizes DoD CMMC certification goal

By Christopher Burgess
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you do business with the Department of Defense (DoD), then the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is known to you. The Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) approved the first company to become a certified assessor in May 2021. Since then, three additional companies have been approved. That’s it. Four companies have been approved to be a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) and assessed DoD contractor cybersecurity compliance with the CMMC.

