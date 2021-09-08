5 steps to improve security on network PCs that can’t run Windows 11

Despite the somewhat controversial UI changes, interest in Windows 11 has mostly been positive. Unfortunately, Microsoft botched that early on with its rather confusing set of minimum system requirements as well as an equally confusing PC Health Check app. Since then, the company has been working to clarify the baseline for PCs that are eligible for a Windows 11 update. It is now more or less setting its foot down on computers with older processors, but a “loophole” will give ineligible users a chance to run Windows 11 at their own risk.