Bicycles

I tried this cheap ebike from Pure Electric and it could be the electric bike bargain of 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, I tried that Pure Electric Pure Flux One bike and it is good, people. That is a relief as I said it looked like a winner before I'd tried it, so I would feel like a bit of a fool if it turned out to be crap. Testing e-bikes on a short term basis is a bit like a transport-based groundhog day as they are all broadly similar. They have the same top speed, and it's not a very speedy one – a sedate 15.5mph is the limit in the UK, Europe and Australasia, although in parts of America it could be as high as, ooh, 20mph.

