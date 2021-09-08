CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles County, MD

Charles County Chamber Of Commerce To Celebrate 3rd Annual "Bounty of the County"

By Caitlin Mays - TheBayNet.com
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Along the Potomac River on Sunday, October 3rd, celebrate the local produce and seafood at The Pavilion at Weatherly Farm in Newburg, Maryland. Featuring foods that focus on the “Farm/River to Table” ideology, emphasizing the importance of locally grown produce and seafood caught in the area, the Charles County Chamber of Commerce is hoping to create a long-lasting tradition.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Charles County, MD
City
Newburg, MD
City
Potomac, MD
Potomac, MD
Government
Charles County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

FBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday released the first document related to its investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and allegations of Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden. Relatives of the victims had called on...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy