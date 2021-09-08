Charles County Chamber Of Commerce To Celebrate 3rd Annual "Bounty of the County"
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Along the Potomac River on Sunday, October 3rd, celebrate the local produce and seafood at The Pavilion at Weatherly Farm in Newburg, Maryland. Featuring foods that focus on the “Farm/River to Table” ideology, emphasizing the importance of locally grown produce and seafood caught in the area, the Charles County Chamber of Commerce is hoping to create a long-lasting tradition.www.thebaynet.com
