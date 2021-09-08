Chemistry and Poise: Flanagan-Fischer combine for four goals against Cashmere
EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Wildcats looked impressive in their home-opener Tuesday night against Cashmere. Forwards Paige Fischer and Kendall Flanagan displayed some excellent chemistry, connecting on two set-piece goals, the defense rallied after giving up a goal 30 seconds into the second half, and sophomore keeper Eli Tiechner made quality saves late in the game to preserve a 4-1 victory.
