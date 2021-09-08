Chemistry and Poise: Flanagan-Fischer combine for four goals against Cashmere

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate men's soccer took to the home pitch for the first time this season on Saturday night, and despite firing off a season-high 12 shots, fell to the visiting Georgia State Panthers 2-1. After three tough matchups to start off the season, the Spartans sit at 0-3-0 while Georgia State improves to 2-1-0. Upstate's 12 shots on the night are more than the Spartans recorded in the first two matches combined. Seven of those shots reached the target, which is also more than the first two matches combined.