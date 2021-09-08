Vivo X70 series rumor roundup: Specs, Price, Colors & More – What to Expect!

Last month, Vivo confirmed the launch date of its premium smartphone series, the Vivo X70 series. The series will go on floors on September 9(7:30 PM China time) in the Chinese market and we expect three phones to debut at the launch event. Ahead of its unveiling, we’ve plenty of its details learned, thanks to the leaks and rumors circulating around the smartphone series. Today, we’re taking a look at all the details learned so far about the Vivo X70 series.