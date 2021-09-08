State Fire Marshal Encourages Higher Education Students to Create and Practice a Fire Safety Plan

Recently issued the following announcement. What: The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM), Eastern Illinois University and Charleston Fire Department are hosting an event urging students to create and practice a fire escape plan. September is Campus Fire Safety Month and the goal of this campaign is to prevent common campus fires and reduce fire hazards. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) fires in student housing cause an average of one death, 32 injuries, and $15 million dollars in property damage each year. Three out of four of those fires begins in the kitchen. The likelihood for a fire is greatest on the weekends and on weekdays from 5-9 PM. Since January 2000, at least 175 people, including students, parents and children have died in college-related fires with 7 of those fatalities occurring here Illinois.