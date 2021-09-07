CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Operation Tattooing Freedom Teams Up with WMMR’s Preston & Steve

By Marisa Magnatta
wmmr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival is Friday, 9/10 thru Sunday, 9/12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Operation Tattooing Freedom will be joining the 1500+ tattoo artists onsite this year. Their goal is to work with Veterans who are suffering from PTSD, Depression, Chronic Pain and anxiety and help them not only get set up with an amazing artist that will help them design a tattoo that’s right for them, but also happy to lend an ear as he or she discusses the issues they face and what the tattoo means to them.

wmmr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Tattoo#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Wmmr#Tattooing#Vet2vet
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy