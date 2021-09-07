Operation Tattooing Freedom Teams Up with WMMR’s Preston & Steve

The Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival is Friday, 9/10 thru Sunday, 9/12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Operation Tattooing Freedom will be joining the 1500+ tattoo artists onsite this year. Their goal is to work with Veterans who are suffering from PTSD, Depression, Chronic Pain and anxiety and help them not only get set up with an amazing artist that will help them design a tattoo that’s right for them, but also happy to lend an ear as he or she discusses the issues they face and what the tattoo means to them.