CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 1 Fantasy Sleepers: Ty’Son Williams, Trevor Lawrence among players on the start-or-sit bubble

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you’ve hopefully done before and during your fantasy football drafts, identifying sleepers is as important on a week-to-week basis as it is preseason. Everyone possesses stud players at the top of their roster, so finding the under-the-radar gems is the way to separate yourself and win your matchup. The names on these kinds of lists are rarely flashy, but if they help you bring home a W in Week 1, they’ll be plenty valuable to you. Since it’s Week 1, some of these guys will emerge to become flashy names, like James Robinson and Antonio Gibson from last year’s Week 1 sleepers did. Ty’Son Williams, Laviska Shenault, and Trevor Lawrence (though he’s already pretty flashy) are some our favorite candidates to turn breakout Week 1s into big 2021s.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#D#Lions#Ppr#Ravens Raiders#Fppg#Rbs#Draftkings#Vikings Bengals#Cousins#Falcons#Eagles#Panthers#Jets#Jaguars Texans Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy IDP Rankings: Top defensive fantasy players to start in Week 1

The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us, and here are our fantasy IDP rankings to help you dominate Week 1. IDP leagues have become more popular among fantasy football enthusiasts. The addition of individual defensive players has taken the place of team defenses in some leagues. These fantasy IDP player rankings include linebackers, defensive backs, and defensive linemen.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 1: Wide Receivers - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags vs. Cowboys Player of the Game: Trevor Lawrence

With the need to get off to a fast regular season start when looking at the winnable games in the first quarter of the schedule, the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needed to garner some momentum against the Dallas Cowboys. The first two preseason games were disappointments, no doubt, as the offense looked slow and lethargic, unable to get into a rhythm. With the news of Travis Etienne’s unfortunate season-ending injury still fresh, many fans started to think, “Here we go again.”
NFLFanSided

Jaguars start fresh with Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer

The Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence to turn them into Super Bowl contenders. That won’t happen in Urban Meyer’s first season in Jacksonville. This season should all be about player development for the Jaguars. The team lacks the talent to make a serious playoff push, so it’s much more important to spend their energy developing young talent.
NFLfantasypros.com

Dan Harris’s Week 1 Fantasy Football Guide (2021)

Fantasy analysts get a lot of questions each and every week, and although we all wish we could answer every one, time constraints almost always prevent us from reaching that goal. So, this is the next best thing I can give. Most of my weekly fantasy football thoughts wrapped up in one tidy bow.
NFLpff.com

NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Houston Texans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

The Trevor Lawrence era has officially begun for Jacksonville, and like most quarterbacks taken first overall, he’ll have to wait to earn his first NFL win. Lawrence threw two costly interceptions in the second quarter and struggled to move the ball down the field while the Texans were scoring points.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Ravens in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but here are three reasons why they will win the game. We are merely days away from the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, which means goodbye to speculation and debate, and hello to fantasy football madness, games that matter, and the ire of fans across the country. The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the toughest tasks of any team in Week 1, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy