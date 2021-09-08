Editorial: Community support makes us stronger

It’s a sad, cliche but universal truth: the COVID-19 pandemic has upended life for everyone in some capacity. At The Post, we’ve felt that impact in more ways than one. While dealing with the shift to online classes and coping with the many changes to campus life, Post staffers have continued to report, edit content, take stellar photos and more. Some reporters produced election results stories in 2020 despite being miles away from Athens. Others even took home awards. Throughout all of this, it’s been the communities — both in our newsroom and across Athens County — that have kept us afloat with unwavering support. Last week, we learned of yet another example of that community grace.