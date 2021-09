Following news last week that the new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot had found its leading man, the new movie has expanded its cast even more. Previously we learned that Lewis Pullman (son of actor Bill Pullman and star of The Strangers: Prey at Night and Bad Times at the El Royale) would play the lead character, Ben Mears, and now we know who will join him. Deadline reports that a trio of new additions have been made with Makenzie Leigh (Gotham, The Assistant), Bill Camp (Joker) and Spencer Treat Clark (Unbreakable, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) will appear in the film.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO