Uniper wants to obtain environmentally friendly hydrogen in Rotterdam
The German energy company Uniper wants to produce green hydrogen in Rotterdam. The environmentally friendly energy required for this would come from wind farms in the North Sea. A corresponding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has now been signed by Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam Authority. The green hydrogen should reduce the CO2– Significantly reduce emissions in Rotterdam. A feasibility study is already available.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0