The next time you take a seat at the White Cedar Nature Center, you will have Scouts BSA Troop 1140 member Matthew Zittlow to thank. Zittlow and his crew of volunteers made six benches for the Friends of Peninsula State Park in addition to donating his project’s unused funds. The Southern Door High School junior Zittlow did everything from soliciting ideas from non-profits and gathering donations from local businesses to organizing the volunteers and building the benches. He is looking forward to becoming a part of the eight percent of Scouts BSA members that become Eagle Scouts.