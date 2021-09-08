Consumer advocates call for the expansion of public transport in rural areas
The consumer advice centers are calling for more flexible transport options, including in rural areas, as an attractive alternative to the car. The head of the Federal Association (vzbv), Klaus Müller, told the dpa: “If we are talking about climate-friendly mobility, then local public transport (ÖPNV) must change.” Municipalities and rural districts must ensure a minimum range of services, which, especially in rural areas, must be significantly higher than what can be found in many places today.marketresearchtelecast.com
