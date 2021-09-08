Consumer advocates call for the expansion of public transport in rural areas

(Wayne County, IN)--President Biden’s new Covid-19 vaccination mandate, which was announced Thursday, will affect thousands of Wayne County workers. Biden announced that any employer with more than a hundred workers must either require those employees to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test on a weekly basis. According to numbers from Wayne County’s EDC, 26 fully private companies fall into that category. They range from Belden with 707 employees to Ahaus Tool and Silgan White Cap with 112. Those 26 private Wayne County companies employ a total of 5476 people who now must be vaccinated, be tested weekly, quit, or see their employers face substantial fines. Less than half of Wayne County residents of traditional working age are fully vaccinated.