Hyundai: hydrogen available for many areas by 2040

According to the current status, hydrogen in cars is only likely to be the second-best solution for decarbonising the transport sector in the medium term. However, that is no reason to completely exclude it as an energy source. Because this area is by no means just made up of private cars, but also to a considerable – and increasing – proportion of truck traffic. Hyundai will continue to advocate hydrogen in the transportation sector and beyond. The plans presented today extend into 2040.