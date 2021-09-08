Federal Network Agency: Pay less if the internet is bad
Anyone who has significantly worse internet at home than the provider promised can reduce payments to them from December onwards. The Federal Network Agency defines criteria, which will be published as a draft version this Wednesday – after a survey of market participants, the final decision will be made. The catalog of criteria is about how big the deficits must be before the consumer can make use of the right of reduction. The criteria apply to landline internet.marketresearchtelecast.com
