Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane initiates coverage on Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $22.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating on WEBR with a Buy rating as we see it as a solid growth story tied to the investing in the home theme with high brand awareness and global scale. The company's long-term financial algorithm includes +MSD to HSD annual revenue growth, and coupled with margin expansion supports an estimated +LDD annual EBITDA growth. We also think WEBR offers an attractive opportunity from a valuation perspective, as it currently trades at 16.0x 2022 EV/EBITDA vs. the peer median of 21.8x."