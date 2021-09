As Taylor Swift said, “August slipped away into a moment in time” as we’re now into September which brings the kickoff of the new NFL season. Since the US Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, sports betting has exploded as an industry. 22 states plus Washington D.C. now have sports betting legalized in some form, and many more are expected to join them – Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming are hoping to launch sports betting at some point during the upcoming NFL season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO