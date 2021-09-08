Wayne Shorter: An Essential Top Ten Albums

Drummer Mike Clark must've already had some estimable pedigree in the first place to be invited to join Herbie Hancock's seminal funk/fusion ensemble Headhunters back in the Seventies. But the man at the kit only built upon his existing prestige during his tenure with that group and then went on to expand upon his rep with a variety of solo projects. In doing so, Clark was hardly a journeyman musician, but he ranged far and wide enough to satisfy an appetite for diversity that included live work with the Meters' George Porter Jr. as well as records with guitar wunderkind Charlie Hunter, Actual Proof (Platform Recordings, 2000), and Summertime (Jazz Key Music, 1999), where he led an all-star band featuring pianist Billy Childs and saxophonist Chris Potter. Two recent releases on which Clark appears hew to the traditional jazz end of the spectrum and while he is not the sole leader on either session, he makes his presence felt in his own inimitable way,