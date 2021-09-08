Wayne Shorter: An Essential Top Ten Albums

Per the press release, saxophonist, vocalist SoSaLa (Ornette Coleman, Salif Keita) is the abbreviation of his birth name, Sohrab Saadat Ladjevardi. He's a Swiss-born Iranian American and a well-known activist, educator, author and the president of Musicians for Musicians (MFM) who exhibits complete command of his saxophones during two live tracks and seven studio tracks, recorded between 2014 and 2020. As the title describes, the music draws inferences to the "Nu World" created by the Internet, and how some may feel 'trashed' by it. Ultimately, the artist projects a sensibility that music is a healing force and transcends the noise and angst of the modern era amid some socio-political iterations and activist, educator, Dr. Cornell West's thought-provoking spoken word on the protest song "Enough is Enough."
