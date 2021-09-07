CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Woman Falls Victim to Health and Human Services Scam

Cover picture for the articleWINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Winona woman is out nearly $2,000 after falling victim to a health and human services scam. Police say the scammer contacted the victim via social media, claiming she won $150,000 from the Department of Health and Human Services and would need to purchase Apple gift cards to claim the money. The scammer requested photos of apple gift card numbers, which the victim purchased and sent off, according to police.

Minnesota Crime & Safety
