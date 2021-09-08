David León, Sean Conly, Thomas Heberer & more Jerry Granelli

The recent album by bassist and composer Manoel Cruz, "Brazilian New" (2019/20), had an excellent performance on digital platforms, with more than 60 thousand streams, reaching 20 thousand listeners on Spotify in 64 countries as well as on many radio stations in Japan, Spain, USA, Argentina, UK, Poland, Dominican Republic, among others. Now Cruz is releasing his new single “Quijingue Impressions”, featuring award-winning jazz pianist and composer Charu Suri, who has created a new sound in jazz by combining Sufi and ragas sounds from India. Her raga improvisations were singled out as "unique" by multiple Grammy winners, including fellow pianist and composer Arturo O'Farrill. Charu Suri is a proud voting member of the Recording Academy (Grammys) and became the first Indian jazz composer to have a debut work at Carnegie Hall. The song also features the excellent drummer and music producer Manny Monteiro, who brings two Sharp CD awards with "Ná", by singer Ná Ozzetti (1995), and "Canções de Ninar" by Sandra Peres and Paulo Tatit (Rumo), best Children's Album in 1994, in addition to having performed with great names in world music, including: Gil Evans Orchestra, David Sanborn, Bob Moses, Jaco Pastorius, Big Joe Turner, John Scofield, Arthur Maia, Hermeto Pascoal, Nico Assumpção, Jacques Morelenbaum, and other artists. “Quijingue Impressions” was recorded in New Jersey at Sound on Sound Studios, by recording engineer David Amlen, and at CDAudio_Souza Lima studio in São Paulo, by recording and mixing engineers Manny Monteiro and Manoel Cruz. The cover photo is by Adriano Damas @studiodamas.