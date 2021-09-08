CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David León, Sean Conly, Thomas Heberer & more Jerry Granelli

By MAURICE HOGUE
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Aire De Agua from saxophonist David Leon is a very impressive recording. It's one of the highlights of this episode. Bassist Sean Conly keeps his string of fine recordings going with his latest, The Buzz, and you'll hear samples from other new releases from two Argentinians, drummer Axel Filip and saxophonist Rodrigo Dominguez, trumpeter Thomas Heberer, and two from Portugal, saxophonist Jose Lencastre's Nau Quartet and vibraphonist Paulo Santo. Some Jerry Granelli for you as well.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ochs
Person
Francisco Mela
Person
Jerry Granelli
Person
David Leon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Paper#Argentinians#Playlist Ches Smith#Cosmic Transitions Lrb#Invocaci N Lrb#Aire De Agua Lrb#Songlines#Danilo Gallo Alberto#Aut Records#Sendero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicallaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz

Cornetist Buddy Bolden is one of the premier legendary figures of jazz. Credited as the founder of “jass,” later to be called jazz, he was the first player to pursue an improvisational style. Much is unknown about Bolden's life, however, and it has been difficult for jazz historians to separate myth from reality, and the legend continues to grow.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

So Sa La: Nu World Trashed

Per the press release, saxophonist, vocalist SoSaLa (Ornette Coleman, Salif Keita) is the abbreviation of his birth name, Sohrab Saadat Ladjevardi. He's a Swiss-born Iranian American and a well-known activist, educator, author and the president of Musicians for Musicians (MFM) who exhibits complete command of his saxophones during two live tracks and seven studio tracks, recorded between 2014 and 2020. As the title describes, the music draws inferences to the "Nu World" created by the Internet, and how some may feel 'trashed' by it. Ultimately, the artist projects a sensibility that music is a healing force and transcends the noise and angst of the modern era amid some socio-political iterations and activist, educator, Dr. Cornell West's thought-provoking spoken word on the protest song "Enough is Enough."
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Fire Music: The Story of Free Jazz

Free jazz is poisoning the minds of young people. There is much to like about this lovingly put together history of the so-called free jazz of the 1960s and 1970s. Over a decade in the making, the film, directed by self-declared genre obsessive Tom Surgal, is a compilation of interviews with, and archive performances by, many of the luminaries of the movement. Practically every minute of spoken-word content in the 88-minute documentary is given over to the thoughts and reminiscences of the people who made the music, speaking to camera.
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

Steve Maddock: The Blues Project

In the mid 1960's, there was a Greenwich Village, NYC pop band called The Blues Project which was primarily informed by folk, rhythm & blues, jazz and pop music of the day. One of their early success was entitled "Flute Thing," a tune from the group's 1966 album Projections (Verve / Folkways). Keyboardist / vocalist Al Kooper, a founding member of The Blues Project, wrote "Flute Thing." He went on, in 1967, to found the pop-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears.
MusicantiMUSIC

Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions Album

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton will release a new a new live recording, "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions", on November 12. The project captures Clapton and his band performing acoustic renditions of his classics alongside an assortment of other numbers encompassing blues, country and rarified originals. Recorded live at Cowdray...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Quijingue Impressions by Manoel Cruz

The recent album by bassist and composer Manoel Cruz, "Brazilian New" (2019/20), had an excellent performance on digital platforms, with more than 60 thousand streams, reaching 20 thousand listeners on Spotify in 64 countries as well as on many radio stations in Japan, Spain, USA, Argentina, UK, Poland, Dominican Republic, among others. Now Cruz is releasing his new single “Quijingue Impressions”, featuring award-winning jazz pianist and composer Charu Suri, who has created a new sound in jazz by combining Sufi and ragas sounds from India. Her raga improvisations were singled out as "unique" by multiple Grammy winners, including fellow pianist and composer Arturo O'Farrill. Charu Suri is a proud voting member of the Recording Academy (Grammys) and became the first Indian jazz composer to have a debut work at Carnegie Hall. The song also features the excellent drummer and music producer Manny Monteiro, who brings two Sharp CD awards with "Ná", by singer Ná Ozzetti (1995), and "Canções de Ninar" by Sandra Peres and Paulo Tatit (Rumo), best Children's Album in 1994, in addition to having performed with great names in world music, including: Gil Evans Orchestra, David Sanborn, Bob Moses, Jaco Pastorius, Big Joe Turner, John Scofield, Arthur Maia, Hermeto Pascoal, Nico Assumpção, Jacques Morelenbaum, and other artists. “Quijingue Impressions” was recorded in New Jersey at Sound on Sound Studios, by recording engineer David Amlen, and at CDAudio_Souza Lima studio in São Paulo, by recording and mixing engineers Manny Monteiro and Manoel Cruz. The cover photo is by Adriano Damas @studiodamas.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Antonio Adolfo: Jobim Forever

Pianist, composer, educator and arranger extraordinaire, Antonio Adolfo has been at the forefront of the samba and bossa nova genre for decades. A proponent of the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Adolfo pays tribute to the genre master on the splendid Jobim Forever. This homage focuses on the icon's work from the 1960s, selecting songs that are instantly recognizable as being a part of an era that put Rio de Janeiro on the jazz landscape.
Mercer County, NJCommunity News

Thomas Kelly: Eight questions with painter David Orban

David Orban just won Best in Show at the Mercer County Artists juried exhibition. No small feat with the numerous talented artists submitting to this exclusive juried exhibition. He uses oil paint to render elaborate still life pieces with very interesting lighting. Besides painting, Orban also fronts the modern blues band, The Mojo Gypsies.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

The Costello Jazz Show, Part 1

Certain musicians like to stick to a formula. Others, like Elvis Costello (featured today), continually reinvent themselves. Looking back at Costello's career, it seems like his sense of adventurous restlessness has been both the cause and the effect of his many high-profile collaborations, including those in the jazz world—from Michael Leonhart to Roy Nathanson, from the Mingus legacy project to the New Orleans connections, and more.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Sacramento-Based Drummer Alex Jenkins Releases 'Tri-Cycle' with Levi Saelua and Alex Reiff

'Tri-Cycle' is a thoroughly modern, fresh recording, rooted in the tradition of the great jazz classics. Tri-Cycle is Alex Jenkins’ second trio album and features two of Sacramento’s most talented Jazz musicians; Levi Saelue on tenor saxophone/clarinet and Alex Reiff on the upright bass. The new album features seven original songs and two reworks; Led Zeppelin’s “No Quartet” and Dewey Redman’s “Joie De Vivre”.
Wilmington, DEallaboutjazz.com

Chris Standring: Wonderful World

Many years ago, there was a radio station, WJBR, broadcasting from Wilmington, Delaware. The call sign stood for Just Beautiful Radio and that was precisely what you got. No-one called it easy listening or anything like that—it was the early 1960s—but listeners got a predictable dose of Percy Faith, Ray Conniff, Frank Chacksfield, nothing too challenging. The announcers had a predictable style as well—modulated, mellow, reassuring. In those days, with the possibility of nuclear war never far from anyone's mind, WJBR broadcast music which went well with sherry, a cocktail, or even a January snowstorm. Or if you were too young for alcohol or caffeine, then hot chocolate flowed. In any event, it was music to soothe the nerves. That format disappeared in the mid-1980s and remains a kind of memory trace of ostensibly simpler, if not necessarily better times. Today, it stands for nostalgia.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Evan Parker Electroacoustic Quartet: Concert in Iwaki

The year 2021 marked the twenty-fifth anniversary of the first recordings made by Evan Parker Electro-Acoustic Ensemble. It also ended a somewhat fallow period, Hasselt (Psi, 2012) having been the ensemble's most recent release; 2021 brought a flurry of electro-acoustic releases, with Concert in Iwaki following hard on the heels of Warszawa 2019 (Fundacja Sluchaj), and Fixing the Fluctuating Idea (Les Disques Victo), the latter recorded at the 1996 Victoriaville festival with Sainkho Namtchylak.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Joe Harriott Quintet: Free Form & Abstract Revisited

A tiny island, Jamaica has punched far above its weight musically. Dub and reggae are the primary manifestations, but the island has also produced a disproportionately large number of notable jazz musicians, many of whom left during the late 1940s and 1950s to relocate to Britain, Jamaica's so-called mother country during the colonial era. Alto saxophonist Joe Harriott moved to London in 1951. Other early arrivals included flautist Harold McNair, tenor saxophonist Wilton 'Bogey' Gaynair, trumpeters Dizzy Reece and Eddie Thornton, and bassist Coleridge Goode. Fast forward to London's post-2015 alternative jazz scene and practically all the leading players are alumni of the catalytic Tomorrow's Warriors outreach project co-founded by the educator and bandleader, bassist Gary Crosby—born in London of Jamaican heritage—and his wife, Janine Irons.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Marcos Resende & Index: Marcos Resende & Index

This debut, eponymous recording by Brazilian keyboard wizard Marcos Resende was recorded in Rio de Janeiro in late summer 1976. This was a truly glorious time for progressive instrumental music in Brazil, as you can hear in the discographies of Eumir Deodato, Marcos Valle, Airto Moreira and many other artists.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Mike Clark: The Drummer Gets (And Gives) Some!

Drummer Mike Clark must've already had some estimable pedigree in the first place to be invited to join Herbie Hancock's seminal funk/fusion ensemble Headhunters back in the Seventies. But the man at the kit only built upon his existing prestige during his tenure with that group and then went on to expand upon his rep with a variety of solo projects. In doing so, Clark was hardly a journeyman musician, but he ranged far and wide enough to satisfy an appetite for diversity that included live work with the Meters' George Porter Jr. as well as records with guitar wunderkind Charlie Hunter, Actual Proof (Platform Recordings, 2000), and Summertime (Jazz Key Music, 1999), where he led an all-star band featuring pianist Billy Childs and saxophonist Chris Potter. Two recent releases on which Clark appears hew to the traditional jazz end of the spectrum and while he is not the sole leader on either session, he makes his presence felt in his own inimitable way,
MusicNo Depression

Legendary Engineer David Ferguson Celebrates Songs on ‘Nashville No More’

Over a 40-plus-year career, David Ferguson has engineered projects for Johnny Cash, John Prine, and Sturgill Simpson, among other luminaries. Now producing and contributing lead vocals to his own album, Nashville No More, the Grammy Award-winning Ferguson is supported by an impressive ensemble of back-up singers and instrumentalists, his 10-song set evoking a wistful and dreamy mood — an ideal release for the waning days of summer.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Which Doctor by The JVM Collective

The JVM Collective consists of guitarist/producer Denny Jiosa, bassist Roy Vogt, and drummer Tom Moller. ​ This Nashville Jazz trio delivers a creative and powerful album of beautiful original compositions, deep grooves, and inspiring improvisations titled, "Frontiers". Fans of instrumental, eclectic music will surely love The JVM Collective and their 8 song album titled, "Frontiers".
MusicPosted by
The Guardian

Pat Metheny

Jazz album of the month Pat Metheny: Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV) review – new talent and wily reinventions. Metheny’s new trio, with the formidable James Francies on piano and Marcus Gilmore on drums, provoke rapture in this live set. Best music of 2020 The 10 best jazz albums of 2020. Alongside...

Comments / 0

Community Policy