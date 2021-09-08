Joe Harriott Quintet: Free Form & Abstract Revisited
A tiny island, Jamaica has punched far above its weight musically. Dub and reggae are the primary manifestations, but the island has also produced a disproportionately large number of notable jazz musicians, many of whom left during the late 1940s and 1950s to relocate to Britain, Jamaica's so-called mother country during the colonial era. Alto saxophonist Joe Harriott moved to London in 1951. Other early arrivals included flautist Harold McNair, tenor saxophonist Wilton 'Bogey' Gaynair, trumpeters Dizzy Reece and Eddie Thornton, and bassist Coleridge Goode. Fast forward to London's post-2015 alternative jazz scene and practically all the leading players are alumni of the catalytic Tomorrow's Warriors outreach project co-founded by the educator and bandleader, bassist Gary Crosby—born in London of Jamaican heritage—and his wife, Janine Irons.www.allaboutjazz.com
