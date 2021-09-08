CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Antonio Adolfo: Jobim Forever

By EDWARD BLANCO
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Pianist, composer, educator and arranger extraordinaire, Antonio Adolfo has been at the forefront of the samba and bossa nova genre for decades. A proponent of the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Adolfo pays tribute to the genre master on the splendid Jobim Forever. This homage focuses on the icon's work from the 1960s, selecting songs that are instantly recognizable as being a part of an era that put Rio de Janeiro on the jazz landscape.

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elis Regina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Beauty & Fashionbreakingandentering.net

The Reggaestra’s Tribute TO Bunny Wailer Doesn’t Miss

You can’t lose doing an album that’s the best of the best that the inimitable Bunny Wailer laid down, inspired, or otherwise had a hand in, in some form or fashion. Not if you can actually play music, which The Reggaestra, a seven-man collective, unequivocally can. And, you certainly can’t lose if you can sing, which the group’s front man, Picstitch, assuredly has proven time and time again throughout the course of his career.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz

Cornetist Buddy Bolden is one of the premier legendary figures of jazz. Credited as the founder of “jass,” later to be called jazz, he was the first player to pursue an improvisational style. Much is unknown about Bolden's life, however, and it has been difficult for jazz historians to separate myth from reality, and the legend continues to grow.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Mahogany Frog: In the Electric Universe

Frogs are impossibly quick. They jump around unpredictably in starts and stops and in every possible direction. By the time you catch up to a frog, that frog is generally somewhere else already. Frogs are very difficult to catch. Listening to In the Electric Universe is kind of like trying...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Immigrant Song by Alex Lefaivre

Alex Lefaivre is a bassist, composer and educator based in Montreal. He is a founding member of Parc X Trio, winners of the 2010 TD Grand Prix de Jazz at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. He is also a widely celebrated sideman, having shared the stage and recorded with a wealth of Montreal artists including Michelle Sweeney, Joel Miller, Aliocha, Klo Pelgag, Sonia Johnson, and Kalmunity. Lefaivre’s new album Naufragés (“Castaways”) is the follow up to YUL, his critically acclaimed 2018 quartet recording. Here, Lefaivre presents a new collection of five original compositions and three covers that reflect his contemporary aesthetic and visceral sound. After many failed attempts at scheduling the recording during to the COVID 19 pandemic, the group finally managed to assemble at Montreal’s Studio Madame Wood on April 5th 2021. Recorded over the course of two spontaneous sets of music, the listener can feel the urgency and sheer joy erupting out of Alex and his bandmates. The session was recorded and mixed by Simon l’Espérance and was mastered by Lefaivre himself. Naufragés’ eclectic and cinematic contemporary jazz style features echoes of punk, disco, Film Noir and even reggae, giving the music a biting energy that oscillates freely between raw, rough textures and moments of refined grace, all the while leaving lots of room for these brilliant musicians to stretch out. Naufragés will be released worldwide on Friday, August 27th 2021 on Arté Boréal.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

So Sa La: Nu World Trashed

Per the press release, saxophonist, vocalist SoSaLa (Ornette Coleman, Salif Keita) is the abbreviation of his birth name, Sohrab Saadat Ladjevardi. He's a Swiss-born Iranian American and a well-known activist, educator, author and the president of Musicians for Musicians (MFM) who exhibits complete command of his saxophones during two live tracks and seven studio tracks, recorded between 2014 and 2020. As the title describes, the music draws inferences to the "Nu World" created by the Internet, and how some may feel 'trashed' by it. Ultimately, the artist projects a sensibility that music is a healing force and transcends the noise and angst of the modern era amid some socio-political iterations and activist, educator, Dr. Cornell West's thought-provoking spoken word on the protest song "Enough is Enough."
Rock Musicallaboutjazz.com

Steve Maddock: The Blues Project

In the mid 1960's, there was a Greenwich Village, NYC pop band called The Blues Project which was primarily informed by folk, rhythm & blues, jazz and pop music of the day. One of their early success was entitled "Flute Thing," a tune from the group's 1966 album Projections (Verve / Folkways). Keyboardist / vocalist Al Kooper, a founding member of The Blues Project, wrote "Flute Thing." He went on, in 1967, to found the pop-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Offset 5: Deflections

Curiously, Italy's Offset 5 began as a trio and took more than a decade to become a quintet. Offset 5 began in 2010, when guitarist Marcello Abate formed an alliance with drummer Federico Negri and contrabassist Federico Negri in a trio devoted to tradition and standards. Offset 5 grew into a quartet with the 2016 addition of alto saxophonist Manuel Caliumi, which simultaneously occasioned the group's move away from standards and into their own, original compositions. (Caliumi and Negri respectively contribute saxophone and drums to the spoken jazz word project NoteSpeak, also based in Italy). Offset 5 became a genuine quintet when vibraphonist Giovanni Perin climbed onboard in 2018.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Lisa Hilton: Transparent Sky

It is a real wonder why a genuinely and generously creative spirit such as pianist Lisa Hilton hasn't broken through to a larger audience. Her philosophy of new ideas tied to older heartbeats, countered effusively by an actively improvisational impressionism, has resulted in a discography brightly colored with real beauts such as Chalkboard Destiny (2019), Oasis (2018), Escapism (2017), Day & Night (2016) and Nocturnal, (2016) (all on her own Ruby Slippers Productions.)
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Music from Cyrille, Eldh, Conly, Willcox and Heyes and much more

On this week's show new music from New York United, Petter Eldh, Sean Conly, Igor Willcox, Andres Hayes and Andrew Cyrille. There are also older releases from Pedway, and Camila Nebbia, some classic music from 1961 from Joe Harriott, and the preview of a new album from David Sandford. Playlist.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jon Raskin: Goodheart Raskin Tarasov Trio

Saxophonist Jon Raskin thrives in collaborative settings. An intrepid improviser and originalist, Raskin is perhaps best known for his association with the innovative Rova Saxophone Quartet. He has, however, made several albums with other equally adventurous musicians. The 2021 Goodheart Raskin Tarasov Trio finds him in good company with pianist and sound artist Matthew Goodheart and drummer Vladimir Tarasov of the legendary Ganelin Trio,.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Evan Parker Electroacoustic Quartet: Concert in Iwaki

The year 2021 marked the twenty-fifth anniversary of the first recordings made by Evan Parker Electro-Acoustic Ensemble. It also ended a somewhat fallow period, Hasselt (Psi, 2012) having been the ensemble's most recent release; 2021 brought a flurry of electro-acoustic releases, with Concert in Iwaki following hard on the heels of Warszawa 2019 (Fundacja Sluchaj), and Fixing the Fluctuating Idea (Les Disques Victo), the latter recorded at the 1996 Victoriaville festival with Sainkho Namtchylak.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Marcos Resende & Index: Marcos Resende & Index

This debut, eponymous recording by Brazilian keyboard wizard Marcos Resende was recorded in Rio de Janeiro in late summer 1976. This was a truly glorious time for progressive instrumental music in Brazil, as you can hear in the discographies of Eumir Deodato, Marcos Valle, Airto Moreira and many other artists.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Which Doctor by The JVM Collective

The JVM Collective consists of guitarist/producer Denny Jiosa, bassist Roy Vogt, and drummer Tom Moller. ​ This Nashville Jazz trio delivers a creative and powerful album of beautiful original compositions, deep grooves, and inspiring improvisations titled, "Frontiers". Fans of instrumental, eclectic music will surely love The JVM Collective and their 8 song album titled, "Frontiers".
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Life Without You by Ilana Lipsztein

Ilana Lipsztein grew up in Brazil listening to Rock 'n' Roll, Bossa Nova, and Samba. Her music brings together the Brazilian soul and Rock 'n' Roll rhythm that marked her childhood. She believes that music has no age, which is why she started playing bass guitar two years ago. Since then she's been sharing her passion and music with others and encouraging women to invest in their dreams, no matter how big or small. Her songs convey the universal and eternal language of music and life. With emotional lyrics and soul, she helps us see that we all have the courage to face our challenges. From her early days in Rio de Janeiro, she became a trained journalist, entrepreneur, and producer. She graduated from NYU, specializing in Hospitality Industries. She produces live events, performing arts, and video content around New York City. During the Pandemic, Ilana launched a blog (IlanaWIP) supporting women entrepreneurs and began publishing content for two Brazilian publications. As a mother and an immigrant, Ilana has used her creativity and adaptability to find new opportunities and create solutions for a world that is constantly changing. https://conta.cc/3xmVIqP.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Joe Harriott Quintet: Free Form & Abstract Revisited

A tiny island, Jamaica has punched far above its weight musically. Dub and reggae are the primary manifestations, but the island has also produced a disproportionately large number of notable jazz musicians, many of whom left during the late 1940s and 1950s to relocate to Britain, Jamaica's so-called mother country during the colonial era. Alto saxophonist Joe Harriott moved to London in 1951. Other early arrivals included flautist Harold McNair, tenor saxophonist Wilton 'Bogey' Gaynair, trumpeters Dizzy Reece and Eddie Thornton, and bassist Coleridge Goode. Fast forward to London's post-2015 alternative jazz scene and practically all the leading players are alumni of the catalytic Tomorrow's Warriors outreach project co-founded by the educator and bandleader, bassist Gary Crosby—born in London of Jamaican heritage—and his wife, Janine Irons.
Wilmington, DEallaboutjazz.com

Chris Standring: Wonderful World

Many years ago, there was a radio station, WJBR, broadcasting from Wilmington, Delaware. The call sign stood for Just Beautiful Radio and that was precisely what you got. No-one called it easy listening or anything like that—it was the early 1960s—but listeners got a predictable dose of Percy Faith, Ray Conniff, Frank Chacksfield, nothing too challenging. The announcers had a predictable style as well—modulated, mellow, reassuring. In those days, with the possibility of nuclear war never far from anyone's mind, WJBR broadcast music which went well with sherry, a cocktail, or even a January snowstorm. Or if you were too young for alcohol or caffeine, then hot chocolate flowed. In any event, it was music to soothe the nerves. That format disappeared in the mid-1980s and remains a kind of memory trace of ostensibly simpler, if not necessarily better times. Today, it stands for nostalgia.
Musicskiddle.com

Live Forever

10:30pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) Friday nights are Live Forever, your weekly fix of Indie Floorfillers old and new. Live Forever is your weekly Friday of Indie Floorfillers old and new. The Music. Indie Floorfillers. The Drinks. Spirit & Mixers from £3.50 - Doubles from £5. 4 for £10...

Comments / 0

Community Policy