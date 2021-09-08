CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahogany Frog: In the Electric Universe

By CHRIS M. SLAWECKI
allaboutjazz.com
 4 days ago

Frogs are impossibly quick. They jump around unpredictably in starts and stops and in every possible direction. By the time you catch up to a frog, that frog is generally somewhere else already. Frogs are very difficult to catch. Listening to In the Electric Universe is kind of like trying...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Variety

Charlie Watts: 10 Songs That Showcase His Masterful Drumming With the Rolling Stones

Without stretching the comparison too far, Charlie Watts was the Elvis Presley of rock and roll drumming: There was BC (Before Charlie) and after, and he can’t be compared realistically with anyone who followed because he’s an integral part of the foundation not just of the “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band,” but rock and roll itself. Watts was wry and rock-steady in both his playing and his personality. Never a flashy drummer — he always used a small kit — his whipcrack snare, driving rhythms and preternatural sense of swing powered the band from the day he joined in January...
MusicantiMUSIC

Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions Album

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton will release a new a new live recording, "The Lady In The Balcony: Lockdown Sessions", on November 12. The project captures Clapton and his band performing acoustic renditions of his classics alongside an assortment of other numbers encompassing blues, country and rarified originals. Recorded live at Cowdray...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Immigrant Song by Alex Lefaivre

Alex Lefaivre is a bassist, composer and educator based in Montreal. He is a founding member of Parc X Trio, winners of the 2010 TD Grand Prix de Jazz at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal. He is also a widely celebrated sideman, having shared the stage and recorded with a wealth of Montreal artists including Michelle Sweeney, Joel Miller, Aliocha, Klo Pelgag, Sonia Johnson, and Kalmunity. Lefaivre’s new album Naufragés (“Castaways”) is the follow up to YUL, his critically acclaimed 2018 quartet recording. Here, Lefaivre presents a new collection of five original compositions and three covers that reflect his contemporary aesthetic and visceral sound. After many failed attempts at scheduling the recording during to the COVID 19 pandemic, the group finally managed to assemble at Montreal’s Studio Madame Wood on April 5th 2021. Recorded over the course of two spontaneous sets of music, the listener can feel the urgency and sheer joy erupting out of Alex and his bandmates. The session was recorded and mixed by Simon l’Espérance and was mastered by Lefaivre himself. Naufragés’ eclectic and cinematic contemporary jazz style features echoes of punk, disco, Film Noir and even reggae, giving the music a biting energy that oscillates freely between raw, rough textures and moments of refined grace, all the while leaving lots of room for these brilliant musicians to stretch out. Naufragés will be released worldwide on Friday, August 27th 2021 on Arté Boréal.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

All About Jazz

Cornetist Buddy Bolden is one of the premier legendary figures of jazz. Credited as the founder of “jass,” later to be called jazz, he was the first player to pursue an improvisational style. Much is unknown about Bolden's life, however, and it has been difficult for jazz historians to separate myth from reality, and the legend continues to grow.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Music from Cyrille, Eldh, Conly, Willcox and Heyes and much more

On this week's show new music from New York United, Petter Eldh, Sean Conly, Igor Willcox, Andres Hayes and Andrew Cyrille. There are also older releases from Pedway, and Camila Nebbia, some classic music from 1961 from Joe Harriott, and the preview of a new album from David Sandford. Playlist.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Antonio Adolfo: Jobim Forever

Pianist, composer, educator and arranger extraordinaire, Antonio Adolfo has been at the forefront of the samba and bossa nova genre for decades. A proponent of the music of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Adolfo pays tribute to the genre master on the splendid Jobim Forever. This homage focuses on the icon's work from the 1960s, selecting songs that are instantly recognizable as being a part of an era that put Rio de Janeiro on the jazz landscape.
Musicbeverlypress.com

Pink Floyd’s legacy on display

The Vogue Multicultural Museum in Hollywood opened its first exhibit celebrating Pink Floyd Sept. 3. The museum offers an audiovisual and musical journey through the universe of the iconic rock band. “The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” celebrates the band’s place in history as the world’s cultural landscape changed throughout the 1960s and beyond.
Visual Artallaboutjazz.com

Jazz Portraits Part 2

I got my start drawing superheroes, but music has always been my true inspiration. I've worked as a designer and illustrator for several advertising agencies and music labels & as an art director as well for high profile music-related projects, including creating posters for Jazz Appreciation Month, The Newport Jazz Festival, The Jacksonville Jazz Festival and creating jazz album covers for artists such as Christian McBride, Kevin Eubanks, and Wynton Marsalis. My first children's book, Birth of The Cool: How Miles Davis Found His Sound, was published by Page Street Books in 2019 and received a starred review from Kirkus. I was born and raised in Staten Island, father to two magnificent boys (whom I call affectionately my "two knuckleheads") and I still live and work in New York, surrounded by books, my jazz vinyl collection & my favorite Spider-Man, Batman and Black Panther action figures.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Alessia Cara And The Warning Team Up To Cover Of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Metallica has shared Alessia Cara & The Warning’s version of their classic hit, “Enter Sandman”, from their star-studded The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – which is out now. You can watch the song’s official video below. From Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, featuring the Villarreal sisters, Daniela (guitar and main vocals)...
Waynesville, NCSmoky Mountain News

Folk, indie at Frog Level

Singer-songwriter A. Lee Edwards will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Frog Level Brewing in Waynesville. Edwards has been a songwriter for 30 years, and became the main singer, guitarist, and songwriter for the band Lou Ford, not long after the breakup of his previous band, Chocolate USA (which also boasted Julian Koster of The Music Tapes and Neutral Milk Hotel).
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Jon Raskin: Goodheart Raskin Tarasov Trio

Saxophonist Jon Raskin thrives in collaborative settings. An intrepid improviser and originalist, Raskin is perhaps best known for his association with the innovative Rova Saxophone Quartet. He has, however, made several albums with other equally adventurous musicians. The 2021 Goodheart Raskin Tarasov Trio finds him in good company with pianist and sound artist Matthew Goodheart and drummer Vladimir Tarasov of the legendary Ganelin Trio,.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Life Without You by Ilana Lipsztein

Ilana Lipsztein grew up in Brazil listening to Rock 'n' Roll, Bossa Nova, and Samba. Her music brings together the Brazilian soul and Rock 'n' Roll rhythm that marked her childhood. She believes that music has no age, which is why she started playing bass guitar two years ago. Since then she's been sharing her passion and music with others and encouraging women to invest in their dreams, no matter how big or small. Her songs convey the universal and eternal language of music and life. With emotional lyrics and soul, she helps us see that we all have the courage to face our challenges. From her early days in Rio de Janeiro, she became a trained journalist, entrepreneur, and producer. She graduated from NYU, specializing in Hospitality Industries. She produces live events, performing arts, and video content around New York City. During the Pandemic, Ilana launched a blog (IlanaWIP) supporting women entrepreneurs and began publishing content for two Brazilian publications. As a mother and an immigrant, Ilana has used her creativity and adaptability to find new opportunities and create solutions for a world that is constantly changing. https://conta.cc/3xmVIqP.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

29 New Songs Out Today

SYD - "RIGHT TRACK" (ft. SMINO) Following "Fast Car" and "Missing Out" comes a third new Syd single. This one's fueled by acoustic guitar and upbeat drums in a '90s R&B way, and it comes with a verse from the great Midwest rapper Smino. -- SZA - "THE ANONYMOUS ONES"
Q 105.7

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Still Loves Looking Back to Early Days: Exclusive Interview

Nick Mason's aim was clear when he assembled Saucerful of Secrets in 2018: Celebrate the early music he made with Pink Floyd. There’s almost no chance of a reunion of the group’s surviving members, but both Roger Waters and David Gilmour have continued to reference material from 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon and onward in their solo tours. Mason brought together Pink Floyd collaborator Guy Pratt on bass and Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp on guitar and vocals to ensure the material that came before is remembered too.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Which Doctor by The JVM Collective

The JVM Collective consists of guitarist/producer Denny Jiosa, bassist Roy Vogt, and drummer Tom Moller. ​ This Nashville Jazz trio delivers a creative and powerful album of beautiful original compositions, deep grooves, and inspiring improvisations titled, "Frontiers". Fans of instrumental, eclectic music will surely love The JVM Collective and their 8 song album titled, "Frontiers".
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Lisa Hilton: Transparent Sky

It is a real wonder why a genuinely and generously creative spirit such as pianist Lisa Hilton hasn't broken through to a larger audience. Her philosophy of new ideas tied to older heartbeats, countered effusively by an actively improvisational impressionism, has resulted in a discography brightly colored with real beauts such as Chalkboard Destiny (2019), Oasis (2018), Escapism (2017), Day & Night (2016) and Nocturnal, (2016) (all on her own Ruby Slippers Productions.)

