In Azerbaijan silence looms as yet another member of LGBTQ+ community is fatally targeted

One by one, Seditra Brown, a concierge who lives in one of Washington's poorest neighborhoods, lost her three sons to gun violence: Paris in 2018, Montray in 2019, and Kalif last month. "There is never really a way to protect your children," says Brown, 49, who is African-American. "When they're outside of your presence, who knows, it can happen to anybody." Gun violence is on the rise in the United States, official statistics show, and African-Americans living in underserved, high-crime communities are affected the most. The trend comes as Americans have rushed to buy more guns in the past year, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, anti-racism protests and turmoil linked to last year's presidential election.