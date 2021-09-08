In Azerbaijan silence looms as yet another member of LGBTQ+ community is fatally targeted
Azerbaijan's LGBTQ+ community has never had it easy. But these past few weeks, have been especially traumatic. Just a little over a month after attacks against some members of the LGBTQ+ community, the story of a young trans woman killed in August stirred further discussion about deeply rooted homophobia in the country, the lack of protective measures to support LGBTQ+ people, and the government's failure to take action amid violence and hate.globalvoices.org
