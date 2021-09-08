CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Falls, IA

GUEST COLUMN: Where were you on 9/11?

By STEVE WIKERT
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuite often we mark our lives by the wonderful or horrible events we see or experience. This is understandable, because our lives are changed as a result of these occurrences. Getting married, going to Vietnam, having children, all changed my life. I can certainly remember these events with crystal clarity. But when I was 15 years old an event that marked my life incredibly was when my next-door neighbor died in Vietnam. Since the funeral I can never hear “Taps” without being transported in my mind to his gravesite.

wcfcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Funerals#Vietnam Veteran#Millennials#Bunger Middle School#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Vietnam
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy