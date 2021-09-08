GUEST COLUMN: Where were you on 9/11?

Quite often we mark our lives by the wonderful or horrible events we see or experience. This is understandable, because our lives are changed as a result of these occurrences. Getting married, going to Vietnam, having children, all changed my life. I can certainly remember these events with crystal clarity. But when I was 15 years old an event that marked my life incredibly was when my next-door neighbor died in Vietnam. Since the funeral I can never hear “Taps” without being transported in my mind to his gravesite.