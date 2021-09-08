GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3700 is the next relevant target for bearish traders

Latest CFTC/Reuters Report – Net Dollar Longs Little Changed. Summary: The Dollar steadied against its Rivals on Friday after US Producer Prices beat forecasts in August. US Headline PPI rose 0.7%, against median estimates of a 0.6% rise. A favoured gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) was up 0.17% to 92.65. USD/DXY opened at 92.11 at the start of last week. US Treasury bond yields settled higher. The benchmark 10-year US Government Bond Yield closed at 1.34% from 1.30%. The Euro finished at 1.1813 from 1.1825 in subdued trade. Sterling was little changed at 1.3842 (1.3837) despite lower than forecast August UK Construction Output (-1.6% against +0.6%) and GDP (-0.1% against +0.5%). USD/CAD closed in New York at 1.2682 from 1.2665 despite better-than-expected Canadian Employment data in August. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) edged lower to 0.7358 against 0.7370, while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was grinded higher to 0.7115, from 0.7110. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback closed higher at 109.90, from 109.75 on Friday. The US Dollar was mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the Greenback slipped to 6.4430 from 6.4500 while the USD/SGD (US Dollar- Singapore Dollar) pair ended flat at 1.3420. Wall Street stocks were lower. The DOW slid 0.66% to 34,650 (34,880). The S&P 500 finished lower to 4,465 (4,492 Friday).