The British pound initially tried to go higher on Friday, breaking above a significant downtrend. However, we have given back those gains to form a negative candlestick as we sit just above the 1.38 handle. That in and of itself is a very negative sign, because it shows the downtrend line that has been so important for so long. Furthermore, you could make an argument for a micro double top, showing that we aren't quite ready to go much higher.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO