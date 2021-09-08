GBP/USD still seen within 1.3700-1.3855 – UOB
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could now trade in a rangebound pattern between 1.3700 and 1.3855. 24-hour view: “The sharp and rapid manner by which GBP plummeted to a low of 1.3768 during NY session came as a surprise (we were expecting GBP to trade sideways). Further GBP weakness seems likely even though oversold conditions could ‘limit’ any decline to a test of 1.3750. The major support at 1.3700 is not expected to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.3795 followed 1.3820.”www.fxstreet.com
