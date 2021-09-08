GBP/USD still seen within 1.3700-1.3855 – UOB

The ECB is slowing the pace of bond buying under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) to “a moderately lower pace” than in the previous two quarters. However, in the press conference, Christine Lagarde said that “We are not tapering, we are recalibrating PEPP”. Until this meeting, the ECB has been buying roughly 80 billion euros worth of bonds. By not putting a hard number on the amount of bonds the ECB will buy, it allows them the flexibility to change the amount as needed. The ECB felt that the spread of the delta variant and supply constraints are still a risk, which therefore, allows them to continue with current financing conditions. Christine Lagarde also said that there is still some way to go before the pandemic damage to the economy is offset.