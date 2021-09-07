CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GBP bouncing off pivotal zone: Buy explained [Video]

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview [Video]

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter. Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Bounces Off Demand Zone

Gold surged thanks to a decline in Treasury yields. The precious metal had met stiff selling pressure at the triple top (1830) from the daily chart. Short-term sentiment has turned positive after a week-long consolidation above the demand area of 1780. The break above 1803 would prompt the bears to cover their bets. An overbought RSI may trigger a temporary pullback.
MARKETS
fxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Get Boost on Inflation Miss

Silver markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we have approached the 50 day EMA and bounce, and of course, got the CPI numbers during the early part of the session which missed expectations. In other words, traders are starting to celebrate the fact that inflation may not be as strong as initially thought. With that being the case, very likely that we would see a push into stocks as people start to worry less about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.
STOCKS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE tumbles, ECB slows bond buys, GBP bounces back

EasyJet falls on capital raise plans, takeover rejection. 888 declines as it wins bid for William Hill’s European assets. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, underperforming its European peers, dragged lower by financials, miners, and airlines. EasyJet (LON:EZJ) was the worst performing stock in the mid-cap FTSE 250 as the company announced plans to raise £1.2 billion from shareholders as it continues to grapple with the impact of the pandemic.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Buy $30 Bitcoin, sell the fact? [Video]

Friday’s US jobs data was a big miss, with only 235K new nonfarm jobs added in the month of August versus more than 700K penciled in by analysts. But bad news was mostly interpreted as good by the global equity markets, as the soft data revived the expectations of a delay in Federal Reserve (Fed) QE tapering. As such, Asian and European stock markets kicked off the week on a positive note.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Bounces Off Support

During the first half of Tuesday’s trading session, the British Pound declined by 55 pips or 0.36% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair rebounded from a support line at 151.53 by the end of the session. By and large, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate could edge higher during...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Is Intel (INTC Stock) a great stock to buy on the dips? [Video]

Intel is an American multinational corporation & technology company headquartered in California in Silicon Valley. With the prospect of US policy normalisation looming overstocks, it may be worth considering the strong seasonals that this well-known stock company offers. Remember too that when the Fed announced bond tapering in 2013 stocks fell very sharply. However, they did quickly bounce back. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to US rate hikes, so being aware of Intel’s seasonal pattern can be helpful here for timing entries.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD reversed an intraday dip to weekly lows, around the 1.3730 region. Uncertainty over the Fed’s policy move capped the USD and extended support. The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the UK kept a lid on any further gains. The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps above range on falling yields, eyes $1820

US Treasury yields fall sharply after US inflation data on Tuesday. A mixed US dollar and risk aversion keeps gold limited to the upside. XAU/USD short-term outlook is now bullish while above $1,803. Gold prices are rising on Tuesday, after rebounding from monthly lows boosted by a slide in US...
RETAIL
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls defend the 1.18 figure

EUR/USD holds the 1.1800 level into the closing bell. August's CPI rose in the smallest gain since February. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1800 into the close on Wall Street and flat on the day within a 45 pip range between 1.1800 and 1.1845. The dollar fell against major currencies on...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin price looks to climb 30%, while crypto exchange gets sued over DOGE

Dogecoin price consolidates above the $0.230 support level, anticipating a massive rally. Coinseed exchange gets fined $3 million for converting customers’ funds to DOGE without their consent. A breakdown of the $0.193 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis. Dogecoin price is coiling up above a stable support floor after...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains defensive near 0.9200 on steady USD

USD/CHF remains quiet in the Asian session in the middle of the week. US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields fell on Tuesday following softer CPI data. US Dollar Index stays strong near 92.70 after short-lived CPI induced selling pressure. The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US Inflation is still sky high!

Markets continue to look precarious. I am maintaining my US and Australian stock warning, as well as seeing Gold as the ultimate delta hedge of the moment. There seems little to save the Australian dollar at the moment with risk to 68 cents. RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Fades weekly rebound near 0.8550 ahead of UK inflation

EUR/GBP eases from weekly top, edges higher of late. Sustained bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, break of 200-SMA favor buyers. UK CPI may arrive firmer for August, backing BOE tapering concerns and the GBP bulls. EUR/GBP struggles to extend recovery moves around 0.8550 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears looking to 0.7200 area in coming weeks

AUD/USD starts the day on the backfoot despite softer US CPI. AUD/USD is at risk of another dip lower below 0.72 in the coming weeks. AUD/USD is trading 0.63% lower having fallen from a 0.7373 high to a low of 0.7313 and sits near 0.7320 at the time of writing.
MARKETS

