Bitso Continues to Transform Financing Becoming the Leading Crypto Services Provider for El Salvador’s Government-Supported Chivo Wallet
Launched today, the Bitso-backed Chivo wallet supports El Salvador’s new bitcoin law offering its citizens more financial inclusion. Bitso, the largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform in Latin America with over 2.75 million users, announced it will be the core crypto-service provider for Chivo, the Bitcoin wallet developed by the government of El Salvador. Effective today, Bitcoin will become legal tender in El Salvador, allowing businesses to accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. Bitso will work with Silvergate Bank, a U.S. federally regulated and California-state chartered bank, to facilitate transactions in U.S. dollars.aithority.com
