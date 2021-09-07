ACI Worldwide Recognized by Celent as a Leader in Corporate Digital Banking Platform Market

As per newly released report from Absolute Market Insights (AMI), the global digital adoption platform software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.41% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). Printed user manuals and in-person classes were a part of businesses when software updates and process changes were infrequent. However, a huge shift in the recent past has moved software from infrequently updated native software to constantly changing online web applications. Each new improvement promises a better service or solution for users. However, each new feature or user interface change causes confusion for users and delays their work. Users need guidance to get value from the investment they have made in the application. With digital adoption platform software, one can simplify their learning experience, enabling them to be a proficient user of any software platform, website or application. A digital adoption platform software is a multiple software unified together on top of another software application or website. The purpose of these multiple softwares unified together is to guide users through objectives, errands, processes and the likes of it. Primarily, it aims to familiarize the user with the software application or website and ultimately trains the user. It assists the new users quickly in learning on how to interact with a website or application. This software manifolds the user experience using artificial intelligence and automation to guide, assist users in completing tasks easily within any enterprise, website enabled or mobile based application. The advent of digital adoption platform software has enabled various organizations in employing sophisticated technologies such as AI and analytics in order to improve their business performance. Further, the software enhances the user usability while saving time and resources. Hence, the software delivers efficient on demand contextual and personalized employee training, this driving the growth of digital adoption platform software market.

SOFTWARE ・ 22 HOURS AGO