ACI Worldwide Recognized by Celent as a Leader in Corporate Digital Banking Platform Market

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

ACI awarded XCelent Awards for Customer Base and Support, both for North America and rest of world. ACI Worldwide, a leading global provider of real-time payments and digital payment software solutions, announced it has been named a leader in corporate digital banking platforms by Celent. The reports, which cover both North America and the rest of the world, highlight ACI’s strong customer base and support, for which the company received XCelent Awards.

