CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Dynatrace Named Leader and Outperformer in GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Dynatrace’s AIOps Capabilities Earn Top Ranking for Helping World’s Largest Organizations Achieve Digital Transformation at Scale. Software intelligence company Dynatrace (DT) announced it has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2021 GigaOm Radar for AIOps Solutions. The research cites the company’s comprehensive approach, which combines best-in-class AIOps capabilities with deep observability and powerful analytics, to enable the world’s largest organizations to scale operations and innovate faster.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Dialpad Partners With TelcoDataCloud to Bring Modern Cloud Communications to Australian Enterprises

Dialpad and TelcoDataCloud provide flexible, reliable UCaaS and CCaaS solutions for companies of all sizes. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with TelcoDataCloud, an independent telecommunication service and consultancy provider. Together, Dialpad and TelcoDataCloud are on a mission to future-proof Australian businesses with communication solutions and cloud innovation.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Powerful Strategy on How to Maximize the Impact of Your MarTech Stack

New technologies and automation processes continue to play an increasingly important role in modern marketing, and with this has come, an exponential growth in MarTech tools. The MarTech landscape is vast and the industry is expected to grow further in the next couple of years with a wide variety of available solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Deloitte and HighRadius Sign a Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Office of the CFO

An alliance that delivers true ‘People-Process-Technology’ transformation that helps global enterprises maximize their financial performance in the age of digital. HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software leader, and Deloitte today announced a strategic alliance that will streamline the work of the Office of the CFO, using the HighRadius Autonomous Software platform.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

EY Announces Integration with Polygon Protocol and Framework on Ethereum Scaling Solutions

The EY organization announced it is using the Polygon protocol and framework to deploy EY blockchain solutions on the public Ethereum blockchain ecosystem. As more enterprises adopt blockchain technology, transaction volumes and costs on the main public Ethereum blockchain have risen. Adopting Polygon’s commit chain solutions allows the EY organization to offer enterprise users increased transaction volumes with predictable costs and settlement times and the option to move transactions onto the public Ethereum mainnet.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigaom#Radar#Ai#Solution#Aiops Solutions#Opentelemetry
martechseries.com

Demandbase Named Industry Leader in Seven Categories on G2

The B2B Go-To-Market Pioneer Recognized Again for Account-Based Insights, Orchestration & More. Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, announced its leadership placements on multiple G2 reports for the fall of 2021. The Demandbase platform earned “leader” classification in the categories of Account Data Management, Account Based Analytics, Account Based Orchestration Platforms, Attribution, and Marketing Account Intelligence. Additionally, InsideView, a Demandbase company, was also named as a leader in Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence and Sales Intelligence. These ratings are based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
BUSINESS
theclevelandamerican.com

The Advantages of Embedded Analytics

The modern business landscape favors frictionless interactions at every turn. It’s no surprise, then, that organizations are doing everything they can to smooth the edges surrounding their analytics technology, so to speak. There’s just no room for clunky or incompatible interfaces of any kind in the enterprise today. As such, here are some of the leading advantages of embedded data analytics.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IGEL Announces the DISRUPT Unite Roadshow for End User Computing and Digital Workspaces Professionals Featuring 20 Sponsors Including AWS, Citrix, Microsoft and VMWare

Global Series of Face-to-Face, One-Day Events Travels to Cities Across the United States and Europe to Showcase New Ways Enterprises Can Thrive in the “Work from Anywhere” World. IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces and renowned for hosting DISRUPT EUC events since 2018, announced that it...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Pure Storage FlashBlade Enables DC BLOX To Offer Critical Storage Infrastructure Capabilities, Continue Expansion Of Data Centers Across Southeastern US

Delivered via Pure as-a-Service, FlashBlade enables DC BLOX to maintain the scale and velocity its clients need to manage a rise in complex, unstructured data. Pure Storage the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that DC BLOX, a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers across the Southeastern U.S., has adopted FlashBlade®, Pure’s unified fast file and object (UFFO) storage solution, delivered via Pure as-a-Service™ to power the growing storage infrastructure needs of its customers and accelerate local economic growth.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Anzu And HUMAN Partner To Safeguard The In-Game Advertising Space

The new partnership ensures invalid traffic remains low across video gaming environments. Anzu, the world’s most advanced in-game advertising platform, and HUMAN Security, Inc. the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, announced a partnership that will safeguard the in-game advertising space by detecting invalid traffic (IVT), general invalid traffic (GIVT), and sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) among Anzu’s programmatic gaming inventory across mobile and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Whatfix Recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment by Everest Group

Whatfix receives top honors for the second year in a row from leading global research firm Everest Group for enhancing employee experience, maximizing productivity, and improving business outcomes. Whatfix announced that it has been recognized yet again as a Leader – and also as a Star Performer – by Everest...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SkyKick Announces $130 Million Financing to Accelerate Cloud Automation Platform Globally

Morgan Stanley Investment Management joins current investors in funding round to fuel platform innovation and meet IT Services Providers’ demand for cloud automation solutions. SkyKick, a global provider of no-code and low code cloud automation software for Information Technology Services Providers (ITSPs), announced today that it closed a $130 million...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Institutions Face Imperative to Embrace Digital Transformation, According to New Research from Ivy.ai

College Students Expect Institutions to Communicate on Their Terms, Provide Unique Learning Experiences through Hybrid, Remote Options. A new study from Ivy.ai shows that recent college graduates prefer email over all other methods of communication. According to the newly released Voice of the Student Survey, 37 percent of students prefer email over all other methods of communication when it comes to interacting with administrators at an institution.
COLLEGES
aithority.com

Planning for the Cloud-First Future: The User Is the New Office

As the world transitions to a post-pandemic “new normal,” the way we work will never be the same. Many companies — from Salesforce to Uber — are making plans to continue with either a fully-remote or a hybrid work model. With employees regularly accessing company data outside the four walls of the office, organizations need to follow suit and migrate the network infrastructure and security that protected their physical headquarters to the Cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Vouched, Leading AI-Powered Identity Verification Company, Appoints Steve McQuade as Chief Technology Officer

McQuade to Accelerate Innovation of AI Product Following Recently Completed Funding. Vouched, developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification, announced that veteran technology executive Steve McQuade has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). McQuade will accelerate development of the company’s patent-pending identity verification AI, and scale both the engineering team and international capability for the company’s global expansion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Banco ABC Brasil Modernizes Customer Experience with Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud™

Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud helps process credit applications 30% faster. Informatica®, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that Banco ABC Brasil has selected Informatica to modernize customer experience with a cloud-first strategy to drive agile innovation and business transformation. By deploying Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™, Banco ABC Brasil aims to transform analytics capabilities, expedite the processing of loan applications and bring Digital Financial Services to its customers.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Services For B2B Marketing Leaders

The five services for B2B marketing leaders will help them drive measurable growth, client retention, and advocacy. Forrester introduces a number of Forrester Decisions services to help B2B marketing leaders and their teams accelerate progress on key marketing priorities. These services offer bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to enable firms to drive alignment across their revenue engine, while emphasizing customer growth, retention, and advocacy. According to Forrester, organizations that successfully align their revenue engine report 19% faster growth and 15% greater profitability.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Intuit to Acquire Mailchimp

Combination Accelerates Intuit’s Vision to Provide an End-to-End Customer Growth Platform for Small and Mid-Market Businesses. Intuit , the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Mailchimp, a world-class, global customer engagement and marketing platform for growing small and mid-market businesses. The planned acquisition of Mailchimp for approximately $12 billion in cash and stock advances Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity around the world, and its strategy to become an AI-driven expert platform. With the acquisition of Mailchimp, Intuit will accelerate two of its previously-shared strategic Big Bets: to become the center of small business growth; and to disrupt the small business mid-market.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Baker Hughes And C3 AI Deploy Enterprise AI Solutions At MEG Energy For Improved Efficiency Of Thermal Production Operations

MEG Energy has successfully deployed the BakerHughesC3.ai (BHC3) enterprise AI application BHC3 Production Optimization for maximizing upstream oil and gas production and recovery. BHC3’s enterprise artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities add predictive intelligence at-scale to MEG Energy’s existing digital programs for production operations. Baker Hughes and C3 AI announced...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

NeuReality Collaborates With Xilinx To Deliver NeuReality’s Novel AI-Centric Server To The Market

NeuReality, an Israeli AI startup developing high performance AI compute platforms for cloud data centers and edge nodes, is collaborating with Xilinx, Inc. to deliver new AI-centric platforms that empower, optimize, and tune real-world AI applications. The collaboration is based on NeuReality’s novel AI-centric inference platform NR1-P, which includes a new type of AI Server-on-Chip (SoC) developed by NeuReality and delivers all components necessary to deploy a complete inference solution. The platform targets high volume AI applications in various fields such as public safety, e-commerce, healthcare, retail, and many other computer-vision use cases.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy