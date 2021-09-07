This $20 Leather Conditioner Completely Transformed My Dry, Cracked Old Sofa

When living space is limited, maximizing every square inch of your apartment becomes a creative and strategic endeavor (at least speaking from personal experience). The kitchen can be particularly tricky to navigate: What do you do if you have no kitchen drawers? How do you create more counter space when you have basically none to begin with? Questions like these are challenging for anyone with utensils or aspirations of cooking dinner every now and then, but as someone who develops recipes and bakes for a living, I needed to find a way to make my kitchen more functional and user-friendly. When my roommate suggested we look into getting a mobile kitchen island (also called a kitchen cart), I jumped at the prospect of increasing counter space in any capacity. Anything more than what our tiny kitchen offered felt like a step in the right direction. To my surprise, the StyleWell Glenville White Kitchen Cart with 2 Drawers we chose turned out to be one of the best apartment purchases I’ve ever made. Read on to learn why — and how — I use this all-in-one piece of furniture every day.

