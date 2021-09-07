This $20 Leather Conditioner Completely Transformed My Dry, Cracked Old Sofa
I love a good secondhand find. I love it even more when it saves me money. So when I found a West Elm Hamilton leather sofa that usually retails around $3,000 for only $350 online, I jumped on it. After navigating through a series of hoops (responding immediately to the seller, arranging for transportation, and narrowly getting it through my apartment door), I took a breath and was ready to feel proud of myself, but buyer's remorse immediately hit me. The couch looked terrible. It was dry, cracking, and not very soft to the touch.www.bhg.com
