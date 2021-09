Andres Barrales, 52, of Florida, passed away at 3:44 AM August 13, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Andres is the son of Carol Purtell of Carthage. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage. Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.