Ranch home waiting for your special touch! Sitting on just over 2AC with an old store that can either be used for storage or renovated! Will not qualify for FHA/USDA/VA loans. Being sold AS IS, WHERE IS. Seller will not make any repairs. Roof 2016, Water heater 2014, Well 2012, Drain field 2019. Carpet over hardwoods except family room that was added in 1977.