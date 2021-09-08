A 6-Year-Old’s Desperate Fight for Life After COVID

It's not unusual for people to gain favors with their future mother-in-law. However, trying to impress your future inlaws can go horribly wrong sometimes, and for Reddit user jaowngap, it certainly did. One fateful weekend, she took a trip to go see her boyfriend but she ended up falling sick, and his mother ended up kicked her out of the house. After the Redditor eventually made it home, her boyfriend told her that she needed to apologize to her future mother-in-law for her behavior.