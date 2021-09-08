The second wild card is still within reach, but the San Diego Padres' playoff hopes took a crushing blow

Key Stats: C Luis Campusano 2-for-4, 2B, HR (14); SS Matt Batten 2-for-4, SB (18); RHP Caleb Boushley 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; RHP Steven Wilson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K. Prospect Watch: Luis Campusano collected a double and a solo homer to continue a torrid month at the plate, but El Paso managed little else on the night and fell to Sugar Land. The 22-year-old, who missed four games last week and has been in the DH slot in the three games since he returned, sports a .367/.456/.714 line in 57 August plate appearances. He’s connected on 10 of his 14 homers since the start of July and now owns a .895 OPS for the year. … Starter Caleb Boushley retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, but gave up a pair of homers and three walks as the wheels came off over the next two innings. Boushely, 27, now has a 5.65 ERA across 65.1 innings in Triple-A this season. … Reliever Steven Wilson worked two perfect innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced. The righty has struck out 39% of the batters he’s faced with El Paso and is holding Triple-A opponents to a .165 average.