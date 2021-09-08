CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The second wild card is still within reach, but the San Diego Padres' playoff hopes took a crushing blow

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor six innings, Blake Snell had San Diego Padres fans cheering every first-pitch fastball and standing on their feet for every two-strike wipeout slider. He mowed through an overmatched Angels lineup, 18 up and 18 down, 10 of those via strikeout. For the second straight start, this was the Snell...

