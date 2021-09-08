Solar Initiative supporters acknowledge criticism but say plan is still exploratory
Solar Initiative supporters acknowledge criticism but say plan is still exploratory Pr op onent s of th e Rossmoor Solar Initiative, a long-term plan to work with outside energy firms to bring solar power to as many Rossmoor Mutuals as will buy in, said they will take into consideration a recent GRF-commissioned consultant’s report critical of the initiative. It’s also premature, they.www.rossmoornews.com
Comments / 0