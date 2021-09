CLARKSVILLE — Pressed into action, Floyd Central freshman Tara Srinivasan came up big for the Highlanders on Tuesday night. Shortly after replacing Floyd senior standout Dakota Bramer, who went down with an injury early in the second half, Srinivasan scored with a little more than 29 minutes to play to lift the visiting Highlanders to a 2-1 win over Class A No. 6 Providence at Murphy Stadium.