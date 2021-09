Investment Reflects Market Shift to Developer Security and Increased Global Demand for Snyk’s Developer Security Platform. Snyk, the leader in developer security, today announced a $530 million Series F investment to accelerate the industry’s shift to developer security as organizations rapidly modernize their applications with security built into the entire software development life cycle. The transaction included both primary and secondary offerings with more than $300 million of new capital. The company has now raised a total of $775 million to date with a valuation of $8.5 billion post this round, more than tripling since the beginning of 2021.