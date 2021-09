I filled in for local talk show host Chris Stigall this past week. Stigall is an industry star with national recognition, so his show attracts high-profile guests. That was how I was able to interview Lt. Colonel Jonathan P. Meyers, a retired Marine who’d recently written a memoir about his almost three decades in service: “American to the Corps.” Colonel Meyers was a guest the day before the 20th anniversary of September 11th, which would have been fitting in any year, but had particular poignancy on this anniversary eve.